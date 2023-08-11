Power Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo has hinted his side is seeking revenge against Forest Rangers in Saturday’s season opener Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Chipepo said Power want vengeance after Forest eliminated them from the ABSA Cup last season.

He predicted a tough match and declared his side ready for battle.

“We must make sure that we beat Forest Rangers tomorrow (Saturday). They are the ones who booted us out of the ABSA Cup,” Chipepo said.

“They are a good side; they have very good players and very good coaches. So we are not playing a small team. It is not going to be easy but we have prepared ourselves for this game,” he said.

Forest coach Ian Bakala declared his team ready for the Charity Shield match against Power.

“I am so excited about this match. I think we have prepared well,” Bakala said.

Kickoff is at 15h00.