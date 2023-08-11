Zambia’s Trade Kings is Africa’s third most admired brand among African brands, according to a new survey conducted by Brand Africa.

MTN is the most admired brand among African brands though it ranks eleventh in the continent when both African and international brands are featured in the list.

Dangote ranks as the second most admired African brand across the continent followed by Zambia’s Trade Kings and DStv concurrently.

Dangote, Trade Kings and DStv rank 27, 38 and 40 overall in the combined rankings of both African and international brands.

The top five most admired finance brands according to the survey are Stanbic Bank, Equity Bank, ABSA, Ecobank and UBA while DStv, BBC and CNN respectively emerged as the three most admired media brands in Africa.

The Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands survey, now in its thirteenth edition, aims to discern brand inclinations throughout the continent.

This year’s survey, which was conducted in Q1 2023 by Brand Africa Partners, encompassed 32 countries and economic regions in Africa – which collectively account for more than 85% of the continent’s population and GDP.

American footwear and apparel firm Nike is the most admired brand in Africa.

German apparel and footwear firm Adidas came second in the list, which included both African and international brands, followed by South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung, soft drinks maker Coca Cola and tech firm Apple.

Luxury fashion brand Gucci, retail clothing chain Zara, Toyota, Tecno and Puma rounded up the list of the ten most admired brands in the country.