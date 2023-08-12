Suspected Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak has been reported in Sikaunzwe Veterinary Camp in Kazungula district of Southern Province.

This is according to a statement issued by District Veterinary Officer Matthews Mutale.

Dr Mutale said the suspected foot and mouth disease has been reported in Mopani, Kasaya, Simahala, Ngwezi Maalo, Situwa and Nakalezya zone area respectively.

He explained that the disease is highly contagious and infectious and affects cloven animals.

Dr Mutale has notified livestock farmers, cattle traders, abattoirs, butcheries owners, transporters and the general public of the latest development.

“The movement of cattle, carcasses and other livestock products within and outside Sikaunzwe veterinary camp has been banned,” he said.

Dr Mutale has warned of serious actions against individuals that would be found contravening the aforementioned ban adding that such people will face the consequences of the law.