The Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors have commended the government for putting in place policies that are stimulating growth in the mining sector.

Speaking in an interview in Kitwe , Association President Coster Mwaba said the government is implementing positive policies that are attracting investors in the mining sector which has resulted in the opening of new mine operations and implementation of expansion programmes in some mines.

He cited the new operations at Munali Nickel Mine Kafue, Mimbula Mine in Chingola and the expansion works at First Quantum Mine in Solwezi, as some of the positives being recorded in the sector.

He said the developments entail more business opportunities for the mine suppliers and contractors which he said will in turn boost other businesses.

Mr. Mwaba also acknowledged the efforts the government is making towards unlocking the Mopani and Konkola Copper Copper Mine.

He said the Association is happy with the progress being made by the government on the process.

He explained that the Association is aware of the complexity of the process as such it will be patient with the government so that an excellent deal is arrived at for both mines.