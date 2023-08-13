Forest Rangers coach Ian Bakala is celebrating after his side thumped league champions Power Dynamos to win the season opener Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield in Ndola.

Last season’s ABSA Cup champions Forest beat Power 3-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to scoop the Charity Shield on Saturday.

All the goals in the game came in the first half.

Bakala described the Charity Shield triumph as good.

“It is a good thing and I a happy because it is the first time to win it,” Bakala said.

“As a club we have to celebrate this. In my career as a young coach I have learnt a lot that will bring good spirit this season,” he said.

The Charity Shield is named after the late former National Team and Mufulira Wanderers coach Samuel Zoom Ndhlovu.