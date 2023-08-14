North-western Province Permanent Secretary Gladson Katambi has urged the council in Mufumbwe district to facilitate the easy acquisition of land for public service workers.

Speaking when he addressed Civil Servants in Mufumbwe district, Retired Colonel Katambi said this helps them adequately prepare for retirement and curb destitution and lack of proper accommodation.

The Permanent Secretary said public service workers have limited time to do other things hence the need for the council to expedite processes for them to acquire land in the district.

“These guys spend most of their time in the offices, so Sir there must be a deliberate policy like I am telling your friends where you have new land give them an opportunity to also acquire land”.

Meanwhile, Mufumbwe Town Council Chairperson Lemmy Masiye says the local authority has committed to ensuring that civil servants are given an opportunity to acquire land.