Zambia striker Fashion Sakala is thrilled for making a dream debut at his new Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha.

Sakala at the weekend scored a goal and made an assist when Al Fayha beat Al-Khaleej 3-1 in a league match.

The ex-Rangers forward dedicated the win to club supporters.

“Great victory and important 3 points for the fans,” Sakala posted on his facebook page.

“The journey has started. Thank you so much for your support,” the former Nchanga Rangers and Zanaco striker added.

Sakala moved from Scottish side Rangers to the Middle East last week in a £4million switch.