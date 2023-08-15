President Hakainde Hichilema has held private talks with visiting Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian.

The meeting which lasted hours was held at State House.

Briefing the media shortly after the closed-door meeting, Minister of Agriculture Mutolo Phiri said the meeting was premised on establishing joint farming ventures between Zambia and China.

The Minister explained that the two nations also want to establish ventures relating to irrigation, water harvesting, and management.

Mr Mutolo further announced that China has offered to provide Zambia with high tech Agricultural machinery to boost the sector.

While in Zambia, the visiting Chinese Minister of Agriculture has visited a number of state and private farms to appreciate what Zambia is currently doing in the sector.