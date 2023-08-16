The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) intercepted an aircraft at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, laden with a trove of alarming contraband. The seizure includes a staggering amount of over $5 million in currency, an assortment of firearms, and a substantial quantity of suspected gold. This operation underscores the DEC’s unwavering commitment to curbing illicit activities and upholding law and order.

The items confiscated from the chartered Global Express T7-WW aircraft are as follows:

USD 5,697,700

Five (5) Pistols

Seven (7) Magazines

126 Rounds of Ammunition

602 Pieces of Suspected Gold, Weighing 127.2kg

Equipment for Measuring Gold

The meticulous operation, conducted in conjunction with various law enforcement agencies, took place on Monday, August 14, 2023, following credible intelligence indicating the presence of a chartered aircraft carrying hazardous cargo.

Further investigation revealed that the aircraft embarked on its journey from Cairo, Egypt, with a destination set for Zambia. This compelling revelation points to a suspected illicit operation that the DEC and its partners were resolute in intercepting.

Among those apprehended for questioning are ten individuals, including one Zambian and nine foreign nationals representing various countries. The detained foreigners include six Egyptians, one Spanish national, and one Dutch individual.

DEC Director General Nason Banda confirmed the operation during a press briefing in Lusaka, where he emphasized the significance of such collaborative efforts in curbing transnational criminal activities.

Director General Banda asserted that preliminary findings indicate the detainees were bound for Zambia to engage in business activities. Moreover, he revealed that there exists a high likelihood of additional Zambians being implicated as the investigation unfolds.