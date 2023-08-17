The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)will on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023, commerce continuous Registration of Voters (CRV) in 10 additional districts.

The additional districts include Chongwe, Kabompo, Kitwe, Livingstone, Lundazi, Mbala, Mkushi, Nakonde, Nchelenge and Sesheke.

ECZ Senior Corporate Affairs Officer Sylvia Bwalya said the Commission commenced the implementation of continuous Registration of Voters in June 2022 in all the provincial districts namely Chipata, Chinsali, Choma, Kabwe, Kasama, Lusaka, Mansa, Mongu, Ndola and Solwezi.

Ms. Bwalya said the additional districts will bring the total number of districts conducting CRV to twenty (20).

“On 23rd and 24th May 2023, the Commission engaged stakeholders to update them on a number of electoral activities which included an update on CRV and roll out to additional districts.

Stakeholders engaged included political parties, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) and the Media

She added that the commission is calling upon political parties, CSOs/FBOs, the Media and the general public to work with the Commission and create awareness on CRV.

Mr Bwalya said the concerted efforts will ensure that all eligible citizens are given an opportunity to register as voters and will enable them to participate in future elections.

She said registration centers have been set in the respective districts and will operate five days a week from 08:00 hours to 17:00 hours every day excluding weekends and public holidays.

“Services such as new registrations, transfers between polling stations, replacement of lost, destroyed, defaced and damaged voter’s’ cards, change of names, claims for inclusion in the register of voters, amendments to the register of voters following the outcome of appeals and objections, correction of clerical error and removal of deceased voters from the register will be offered by the commission.

The Commission has called upon all eligible Zambian citizens who are 18 years old and above and in possession of a green national registration card to register as voters.