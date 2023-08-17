By Kapya Kaoma

Within days, our incorruptible President Hakainde Hichilema returns to New York to deliver another remarkable speech to the United Nations—something that has never been seen in our nation. But will he proudly boast about his anti-corruption credentials in the same space he smiled as U.S President Biden insulted Zambia for Lungu’s corruption? Will the media ask him about the gold scandal and whether Lungu is involved? Kaya!

Since coming to power, President HH has “battled” corruption. Who didn’t see Tasila Lungu’s tears—viva HH for going after the corrupt Lungus! Auditor General Dick Sichembe, Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Fulata Shawa-Siyunyi, and Inspector General of Police, Kajoba are gone! Great job Mr. President. Please axe everyone who questions you. Zambians don’t need to know the exact reasons for their dismissal—after all, Zambian Presidents are legally protected from accountability. As long as the immunity clause remains in our Constitution, Presidents are free to abuse power, fire anyone, kill opponents and even rob us without accountability. But we have hope. HH will soon lead us into the new dawn of presidential accountability by asking his MPs to remove the immunity clause from our Constitution since he won’t need it—he is incorruptible. He made his money before coming into power, honorable vice President Mutale Nalumango told Parliament! Such wisdom no foolish toddler can utter.

No doubt; the contraband has the President’s fingerprints. In the Lungu days, HH would have been viciously questioning the DEC and ACC press briefing as to how that plane filled with cash and its contraband could land at our Airport without Lungu’s advanced knowledge. Bakawalala! Which fool would trust the ACC, the DEC or the Police to investigate their boss? Aren’t they thieves? Fortunately, the boss has immunity—so the truth will never be known! One wonders when Lungu’s cartel tookover the UPND. Despite shouting anti-corruption, HH and his cronies are defrauding this nation while the 2.8 million languish in abject poverty! As President Biden pointed out, the youth of Zambia voted out corrupt politicians in favor of our own incorruptible HH.

Sadly, the tribalists, hegemonists and clique of thieves “who have been feeding off public resources since independence” are swimming in gold and other precious metals! Two tribalists (a Bemba and Ngoni, I guess) got cheated and blew up the deal. Mr. President, arrest Lungu and Kambwili, rough them a bit and the truth will surely shine! Lungu’s clique of thieves is out to diminish your legacy!

The clique’s corruption stinks! What we saw at the Airport is nothing. Our nation is under attack from corrupt international interests who are in bed with our politicians. Remember the endless trips and secret business meetings with “investors.” Nobody knows the details but the President and his cronies. Until we have new legal requirements to force Presidents to disclose all business partners and conflict of interests, one deal gone wrong does not expose the whole truth! But President Hichilema’s businesses are well known.

I fear for our President. One day, the clique is coming after him! I mean HH. They will demand to know his business partners, where his money is based, and companies in which he holds shares. Issues of self-dealing or inside-dealing in which the clique of thieves and tribalists are involved will be crimes to be investigated once HH has left office. But why worry? We, the 2.8 trust him because he tells us to trust him. Every word that comes out of his mouth must be believed– isn’t he Zambia’s Messiah. He promised transparency and we have seen what he wants us to see—dollars in suitcases. That is what transparency means–believe my word but not what you see!

Worry not, Mr. President. The clique lied to us–do you remember those suitcases of dollars during the PF era? You told us it proved how corrupt the system was. Deja vu? Spirits don’t lie.

Sir, don’t believe a word from those who believe you are the most corrupt and secretive President in Zambian history. Like Trump, the truth will be known after you leave office if we have the real Parliament willing to remove Presidential immunity from our Constitution.

Enough is enough! It is time we stood up against the HH cartel.