Commonwealth Gold Medalist Muzala Samukonga has been ruled out of the 2023 World Athletics Championship slated for Budapest next week.

United Kingdom physiotherapist O’Brien Simon Robertson ruled out Zambia’s sprinting sensation Muzala Samukonga after conducting an assessment.

The Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) General Secretary Davison Mungambata said Dr Robertson assessed Muzala on August 16, 2023 and recommended that the athlete needs two to three weeks to recover fully.

“Dr O’Brien said the outcome of the strength assessment he did yesterday afternoon revealed that the left leg of the athlete is 86 percent weaker than the right leg,” said Mungambata.

The ZAAA Secretary General said that the physiotherapist noted that there was not enough time for Muzala to recover and participate in an intense athletic competition.

“The technical bench will continue observing the progress up to 20th August 2023 before thinking of withdrawing him from the race” said Mungambata.

The World Athletics Championship which is the second high level Championships for athletes will run from 20th to 27th August 2023 in Budapest Hungary.