Heads of State from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) gathered today in the Angolan capital of Luanda to deliberate on critical issues of peace and security in the region. The high-level meeting, held under the auspices of the SADC Organ for Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, sought to address pressing security challenges affecting the stability and prosperity of the member states.

Among the prominent leaders present was His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, who emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle security concerns in the region. The discussions revolved around key hotspots, particularly focusing on security challenges in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Cabo Delgado region in northern Mozambique.

As Zambia assumes the Chairmanship of the Troika Organ of SADC, the spotlight is turned towards prioritizing stability and security in the region.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and social development, aiming to positively impact the lives of their citizens.

Silencing guns and ensuring lasting peace and security emerged as paramount goals reiterated by President Hichilema and echoed by the assembled leaders. The need to curtail conflicts within their respective nations and across borders was underscored as a prerequisite for achieving sustainable socio-economic progress.