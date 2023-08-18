Solwezi General Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Kitanda Sondashi says management is hopeful that the recently purchased health kits will help to ease pressure on the health facility.

Dr Sondashi said management anticipates a reduction in the number of patients bypassing health Centres on assumption that there were no medicines in stock.

He said the recent purchase and distribution of health kits will increase drug supply to health centres.

“Now that the government has increased the supply of drugs, we anticipate a reduction in patients bypassing health centres so that we can operate properly as a second level Hospital,” he said.

He said the hospital has been offering more primary health services despite it being a General Hospital.

The Government through the Ministry of Health has purchased 7,000 health kits from India, currently being distributed to health centres across the country to ensure equitable distribution of Medical Health Centre kits.

Meanwhile, Dr Sondashi said Management is working on training of staff for better attitude towards patients to offer best services to the community.