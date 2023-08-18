President Hakainde Hichilema has assumed the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) organ for Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, marking a significant milestone in regional leadership. The transition took place during the 43rd Ordinary Summit held in Luanda, Angola, where leaders from SADC member states gathered to deliberate on pressing matters of regional importance.

With the theme “Human and Financial Capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialisation of the SADC Region,” the summit provided a platform for President Hichilema to outline his vision for the future of the region. As he takes on this influential role, President Hichilema has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting stability, economic growth, and collaboration among member states.

President Hichilema’s assumption of the SADC chairmanship comes at a pivotal time, as the region faces a variety of challenges and opportunities. His leadership role emphasizes the critical need for African solutions to address African challenges, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in achieving shared goals.

During the summit, President Hichilema addressed the pressing issue of security challenges in the region, focusing on areas such as the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Cabo Delgado region in Mozambique. These discussions underscored the necessity of prioritizing peace and security to lay the groundwork for socio-economic development.

The summit also underscored the importance of industrialization and economic integration within the SADC region. President Hichilema, alongside fellow leaders, called on the private sector to play an active role in driving economic activity and growth, recognizing the potential of increased trade and investment among member states.