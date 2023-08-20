Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II of the Lozi People says the cultural exchange between the Bemba’s and Lozi’s at the 2023 Ukusefya Pan’gwena traditional ceremony for the Bemba people serves as a basis for combined force in the fight against tribalism and nepotism.

In a speech read by Prime Minister of Barotseland Mukela Manyando,the Litunga said doomsayers have sown a bitter seed of mistrust among the people which can lead to disunity in the country if left unchecked.

He said his invitation to grace the Ukusefya pa N’gwena traditional ceremony was long overdue.

The Litunga said the cultural exchange will promote regional understanding, foster unity and harmony in the nation.

“Today history has been made, our ancestors look at us with pride as fate as dictated destiny,” he said.

And President Hakainde Hichilema, who was represented by Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo said the coming together of Bembas and Lozi people reflects what the United Party for National Development UPND campaigned on to unify the country.

He encouraged people across the country to continue nurturing the spirit of brotherhood and live at peace with each other.

“I wish to encourage you to be peace ambassadors in your respective communities transcending all religions., political and cultural boundaries,” he said

The President said government will continue uniting the people by taking development to all parts of the country.

And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people also praised the cultural exchange between the two tribes.

The Mwinelubemba who was represented by Ukusefya Pangwena Traditional ceremony organising committee Chairperson, Bwalya Chiteba explained that this goes a long way in promoting peace and unity.

He underscored the importance of cultural exchange between the Bemba and Lozi people.

He said the interaction between the two tribes will help realize the one Zambia one nation motto.

Meanwhile, the chief has commended government for completing works on the runway at Kasama Airport.

The Mwinelubemba said the airport is important to unlocking the potential in Northern Province.

Meanwhile Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao said the cultural interaction is an indication of commitment and resolve to preserve Zambia’s Cultural heritage.

Mr Mbao said this interaction should be encouraged among all tribes across the country.

“I’m happy as Northern Province Minister to be part of this history which has been made,” he said.

Thousands of people witnessed the Ukusefya pa N’gwena traditional ceremony for the Bemba people at the Ngwena arena in Mungwi District.

This year’s ceremony was graced by The Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II of the Lozi people of Western Province who came with a high-powered delegation of two hundred people.

King Lubosi Imwiko II of the Lozi People is the first traditional leader from Barotseland to grace the ukusefya pa N’gwena traditional ceremony for Bemba people in Mungwi District of Northern Province.