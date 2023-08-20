Mwinilunga Constituency Law maker Newton Samakayi has given a one-month ultimatum to the contractor building a maternity wing at Nyangombi to complete the works.

Mr. Samakayi has further directed Mwinilunga Town Council to ensure that they promptly play their role in ensuring that what is due to the contractor is given to him without delay.

Mr. Samakayi said the contract which was given in May this year had a project period of three months but is not yet completed four months on.

He was speaking when he inspected works of a Maternity wing being constructed using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at Nyangombi clinic.

“This project should have been finished by now; the time that was allocated was three months, but we are in the fourth month now,” he said.

The Lawmaker said people in the area can not wait any longer to begin accessing services from the facility as the money to do the work is readily available.

Samuteba ward councillor Henry Kasungulu said people in the area are thankful to the government for building them a maternity wing and other projects in the ward through CDF.

Mr. Kasungulu said previously women in the area were covering long distances to access maternity and other healthy services.

“We are so grateful for the government having considered us as a ward and also as a zone and appeal that more projects can come,” he said.

The civic leader hoped more projects could be done in other sectors as well and appealed for timely and quality delivery of the projects.