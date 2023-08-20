In a landmark event that underscores the significance of cultural unity and regional understanding, the Litunga (King) of Barotseland, Lubosi Imwiko II, was the guest of honor at this year’s Ukusefya pa Ng’wena ceremony, hosted by Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta-manga II. The ceremony took place at the Ng’wena arena in Mungwi District, where the two prominent traditional leaders came together to celebrate and strengthen cultural ties.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, who has held the throne for a decade, expressed his deep appreciation for the historic occasion. He described it as one of the greatest achievements during his reign, emphasizing the importance of hosting the Litunga in his territory.

“The greatest achievement in my life as a Paramount Chief Chitimukulu for ten years on the throne is to bring the King of Barotseland here. This is a great achievement that I will never forget,” said Paramount Chief Chitimukulu.

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) also highlighted the significance of this cultural exchange. Ngambela Mukela Manyando of the BRE noted that such events promote togetherness and unity among diverse communities.

The UPND government recognized the importance of traditional ceremonies in promoting unity, peace, and diversity. Representing the government, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo commended both traditional leaders for their collaboration in celebrating this cultural event.

The coming together of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and the Litunga of Barotseland at the Ukusefya pa Ng’wena Traditional Ceremony serves as a powerful symbol of cultural unity, regional understanding, and the rich diversity of Zambia’s cultural heritage. The event not only strengthens bonds between these two distinct communities but also fosters a sense of togetherness among all Zambians, regardless of their cultural affiliations. It is a testament to the enduring importance of traditional customs in the nation’s collective identity.