President Hakainde Hichilema has called upon all Zambians to embrace and appreciate each other’s diverse cultures and traditions, fostering unity in the nation. The President emphasized the importance of learning different languages and understanding each other’s values as a means to strengthen national cohesion.
With reference to this year’s Ukusefya Pang’wena Traditional Ceremony of the Bemba people in Mungwi District, Northern Province, President Hichilema expressed his admiration for the unity displayed by the Litunga of Western Province and Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, highlighting it as a positive example of the harmony that should prevail across the country.
Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo delivered President Hichilema’s address at the ceremony, where the President underlined his determination to enhance the quality of life for all Zambians. He stressed that this commitment was being manifested through significant improvements in various sectors of the economy, including education and healthcare.
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, represented by Dr. Bwalya Chiteba, echoed the President’s call for national unity, irrespective of cultural differences. He expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for the upgrade of Kasama Airport to international standards, lauding this as a demonstration of the President’s dedication to fulfilling promises made to the Zambian people.
Furthermore, Chief Chitimukulu extended his appreciation to the Litunga for gracing this year’s Ukusefya Pang’wena traditional ceremony, a gesture seen as strengthening the bonds between different regions and cultures in Zambia.
In a show of solidarity, Ngambela Mukela Manyando, a representative of the Litunga, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Bemba and Lozi communities in promoting national unity. Manyando also congratulated Paramount Chief Chitimukulu on marking his remarkable ten years on the throne, acknowledging his leadership’s contributions to the preservation of culture and unity in Zambia.
