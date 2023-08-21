BuyZed Chief Executive Officer Evans Ng’oma has called on the Industrial Development Cooperation (IDC) to expedite the full operationalization of the fruit and cassava processing plants in Kalene, Katete and Chitambo Districts.

Mr Ng’oma said the three plants have the potential to create the much-needed jobs for the youths in the country if fully operationalized.

He expressed displeasure at the pace the Kalene and Katete fruit processing plants including the Chitambo cassava factory are operating.

Mr Ng’oma wondered why the plants had been operating below the production capacity.

He implored IDC to issue a report on what is hampering the named processing plants from operating at full capacity.

Mr Ng’oma stressed that the Kalene and Katete fruit processing plants are critical to Zambia’s industrialization.

He urged IDC to take keen interest in establishing what is hindering the three processing facilities from operating to expectations.

Mr Ng’oma advised IDC to consider soliciting for funds to rejuvenate the operations of the Kalene, Katete and Chitambo processing plants.

He indicated that BuyZed is interested in seeing to it that the three industrial facilities are fully operational as these are key to promoting the consumption of locally produced goods and services.

Mr Ng’oma said BuyZed thrives on the success of local enterprises hence its call for an audit on what is causing the named plants from operating at capacity despite having been commissioned.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS by BuyZed founder Evans Ng’oma.