FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says FC Muza and Power Dynamos deserve support as they compete in Africa.

Power started the CAF Champions League campaign on Saturday with a 2-1 away loss to African Stars of Namibia.

Debutants Muza forced a 1-1 draw against Cano Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup tie away in Equatorial Guinea.

Writing in his weekly column published on Monday, Kamanga said CAF games are not about clubs but national pride.

He said Muza and Power have an opportunity to push for qualification to the next round as they play return matches at home this weekend.

Kamanga said debutants Muza deserve commendations for getting an away draw.

“A big congratulation to debutants MUZA who recorded a 1-1 away draw to Cano Sport in Malabo while Power Dynamos lost 2-1 to Namibian outfit African Stars in South Africa but are still in with a chance at home,” Kamanga wrote.

“This weekend will be a huge window for our continental envoys to push for qualification to the next round. Their CAF campaign is no longer a club affair but a national one and we urge everyone to come in droves and support our flag carriers. Their progress on the continent will ultimately translate into progress for the whole country,” he stated.

Power hosts African Stars in the return leg this Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.