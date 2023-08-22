Mighty Mufulira Wanderers coach Justin Chinama has hailed his side for starting the FAZ Super Division season with victory.

Newly promoted Mighty beat Green Buffaloes 1-0 at Shinde Stadium on Sunday in their Week One tie.

In a post match comment, Chinama said the win will boost his players’ confidence.

“It is a sweet victory, especially that it is the first game in the season,” Chinama remarked.

“We needed this win for confidence’s sake. With this win the players will be confident going into the coming fixtures,” he said.

Buffaloes coach Masauso Tembo lamented the loss.

Tembo said the Army side will bounce back after the loss to Mighty.