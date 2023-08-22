The Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, Chief Chisunka, has strongly condemned the reported harassment of former President Edgar Lungu by suspected UPND (United Party for National Development) cadres during the Malaila Ceremony in Mfuwe. The incident has sparked concerns about the intrusion of politics into traditional gatherings.

Chief Chisunka asserted that traditional leaders are committed to maintaining a non-partisan stance, and traditional ceremonies should not be marred by political affiliations or disputes. He emphasized that these cultural events are meant to celebrate heritage and promote unity among diverse communities.

In a statement addressing the disturbing incident, Chief Chisunka expressed his disappointment, stating that the actions of suspected UPND cadres at the Malaila Ceremony demonstrated a lack of respect for elders and the cherished values upheld by traditional leaders.

The Malaila Ceremony, like many other traditional gatherings, is considered a time-honored occasion for people from all walks of life to come together, irrespective of their political beliefs. Chief Chisunka urged Zambians to respect the sanctity of such events and refrain from using them as platforms for political confrontation.

In response to the incident, Cornelius Mweetwa, the spokesperson for the ruling UPND party, issued a stern statement emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law. He emphasized that anyone who violates the law must be held accountable, regardless of their political affiliation.

Mweetwa asserted the UPND administration’s commitment to the rule of law and stated that political affiliation should not be used as a shield to engage in criminal activities. He highlighted that the party’s leadership is dedicated to ensuring that Zambia’s democratic principles are upheld, and that law and order are maintained.