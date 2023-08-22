Chushi Kasanda, the Minister of Information and Media, has underscored the pivotal role played by the media in promoting collaboration among nations, bridging information gaps, and shaping perceptions. Speaking at the 6th BRICS Media Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa, Minister Kasanda emphasized the importance of leveraging diverse media platforms and Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) to enhance unity and foster socio-economic growth across Africa.

the Minister highlighted the significance of embracing diverse voices, irrespective of one’s status, in the media landscape. Inclusivity, she noted, is a fundamental element in promoting unity and understanding among nations. She further stressed the need for investments in media infrastructure and technology, recognizing their essential role in driving socio-economic development.

The expansion of media coverage, Ms Kasanda pointed out, has opened avenues for dialogue and collaboration. She called upon the media to empower citizens with accurate and correct information to combat misinformation, emphasizing that informed citizens are more likely to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Ms Kasanda also emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration and partnerships with BRICS nations as a means to stimulate Africa’s growth. She advocated for joint ventures, content sharing, and collaborative projects that highlight Africa’s potential and beauty. These collaborations, she noted, can create job opportunities for storytellers, filmmakers, musicians, and journalists.

Local content development emerged as a key focus for Ms Kasanda. She highlighted its potential in creating platforms for Africa to share its unique narrative and vision with the world. Developing local content, she stressed, not only enriches African culture but also promotes economic growth within the media and creative industries.

In a related context, Ms Kasanda emphasized the media’s role in promoting peace, stability, and social cohesion through the dissemination of accurate and unbiased information. She called for responsible journalism and urged the media to serve as a tool to address Africa’s challenges.