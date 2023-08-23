Chishimba Kambwili has condemned the frequent summoning and detention of Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe by the police.

Dr. M’membe on Tuesday appeared before Police at Ibex Police Station in Lusaka in connection with a case that allegedly occurred during a by-election in Serenje last April.

There was heavy police presence at Ibex Police Station as Dr. M’membe appeared before the Police for questioning.

Dr. Kambwili, who went to give solidarity to Dr. M’membe, said the Government is orchestrating the arrests of opposition leaders to divert citizen’s attention from key issues affecting the nation such as the high cost of living.

The former Minister of Information and Roan Member of Parliament charged that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government should focus on reducing the cost of mealie meal instead of harassing political rivals.

“When you detain one opposition leader then you have detained all of us. Particularly I want to repeat when you are doing it on flimsy ground. This government has now started misbehaving and I want to say that arrogance is the beginning of the fall of leaders, “Dr. Kambwili said.

“The Church has spoken against these arrests, OSIDA went to State House and spoke about these arrests, the American ambassador spoke to this but the man in State House doesn’t want to stop. He thinks he is the Alpha and the Omega of this country but ndemybe abaice mu Lusaka beba ati wina azalila,” he said.

Zambia’s former ambassador to Ethiopia and PF Presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba urged the Government to address economic problems facing the nation such as the high cost of living.