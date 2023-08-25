Power Dynamos and Namibian side African Stars are set for Saturday’s CAF Champions League match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Stars edged Power 2-1 in the first leg match of the preliminaries played in South Africa last Saturday.

Speaking during a pre-match media briefing on Friday morning, Power coach Mwenya Chipepo expressed his confidence that his team will reverse the first leg loss.

Chipepo said Power had prepared well for the Namibians and urged fans to rally the Zambian champions.

‘Don’t focus on our past results. We have motivated our players. They work very hard and we are ready,’ he said. ‘Just come and watch tomorrow so that you see the good results,’ Chipepo said.

Power must beat Stars to avoid an early exit from the elite CAF club competition.

Stars coach Prince George Koffie declared his team ready for the match against Power Dynamos.

“Everyone will be happy under the sun to win at this level. You know at the Champions League level stakes are high so if you are able to win by a close margin you need to be thankful and excited,” Koffie said.

“We are excited but that does not mean we are complacent,” said the Ghanaian born trainer.