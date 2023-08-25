President Hakainde Hichilema was among 14 African Heads of state and government that attended the China-Africa Leaders Round Table dialogue meeting on Thursday night , held at Hilton Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The closed door round table dialogue meeting which was being held under the Theme, “Promoting African Integration and jointly building a High-Level Africa-China Community with a shared Future” was Co-Chaired by Chinese President XI Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaposa.
And in a shared joint Communique after the dialogue meeting, both the African countries and the Chinese government underscored that support for African developmental challenges should be aligned and synergized with the second ten-year implementation plan of agenda 2063.
Both China and African governments reaffirmed their strong commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations UN charter and their staunch support for each other in upholding territorial integrity, sovereignty, security and development interests.
The two sides also agreed that China-Africa cooperation should draw attention to the strengthening of existing global institutional mechanisms to ensure the participation of developing countries thus allowing for inclusiveness and global trust.
Further, both sides agreed that since its inception in 2000, the forum on China-Africa cooperation (FOCAC) has proved to be an effective platform for South-South of all the people of China and Africa.
On the African side, leaders commended China, for introducing the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative in support of strengthening multilateralism and hoped China and Africa’s development will bring about more opportunities for peace and development in the World.
Meanwhile the Chinese government commended African leaders for their constructive and creative initiative undertaken towards ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The government of China called for increased dialogue and engagement to build trust and confidence and the creation of an environment conducive for dialogue between the warring parties.
Among the leaders that attended the round table meeting include President of the Union of Comoros who is also Chairperson of the African Union AU Azali Assoumani, President of the Republic of Senegal who is also Co-Chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation FOCAC Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Burundi and Chairperson of the East African Community EAC Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Others are the President of the Republic of Djibouti who is also Chairman of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Congo and representative of the Central Africa, Denis Sassou Nguesso, Namibian President who is also Representative of the Southern Africa Hage Geingob.
While others are, Libyan Vice President of the Presidential Council Mossa Elkony and representative of the Arab Maghreb Union, Prime Minister of the Republic of Chad and Representative of the Community for Sahel-Saharan states Saleh Kebzabo among others.
President Hichilema was in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit and has since returned to Zambia.
Zambia can leverage more benefits through bilateral engagements with China as opposed to multilateral. Zambia’s slow development is attributed largely to poor infrastructure. Separate the roads debt and ring fence the funds from road tolls. Use it to begin to service this category of the Chinese debt then use it to negotiate for more road projects. That would be a prudent way to deal with the overwhelming challenge of bad roads. There’s no need to default on loans that financed the roads. We’re waiting for you to deal with the criminals that handled the Ndola – Kitwe dual carriage way and the Mushindamo stretch of the Chingola-Solwezi road
1. HH looking like a sharpest niggermeans nothing. Africa is the wealthiest continent in natural resources, in the world, yet its the poorest. The problem in Africa is poor mindset and lack of imaginations and failing to put them to actions. And we see it and read it every day from writers and bloggers. White settlers came to Africa with nothing but just with desires and dreams in their hearts and minds. They developed Africa using natural resources they found in Africa.
2. Developed nations at one point lived in the dark-stone-age for centuries. Their development did not fall from the sky. It started in their minds. It means having ideas and putting them to actions. So Africa deserves to be poor because its people are lazy to use their minds. This is harsh to say, but it’s the truth. Being poor is choice in so many instances, especially if people have had an education and they just complain and complain. A Chinese proverb goes : – To help a poor and hungry person, give him the tools to cultivate food. Not handouts.
China has established the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as a competitor to the World Bank & International Monetary Fund (IMF). The AIIB focuses on financing infrastructure projects in the Asia-Pacific region. Now China wants to expand lending heavily to African & South American Nations. This is a big threat to the World Bank & IMF. That’s why the USA, Western Europe & Isreal wants to find a person like HH to make a case for them to other African Nations. A more or one of the reason Tony Blair was sent to visit & cosy HH. HH needs to build a cabinet of thinkers and fire 6 useless cabinet ministers.
1. Why should one country come out richer by leaning to China or to Western Nations, for that matter. The responsibility to become a wealth nation lies on a nation, its leaders and citizen. Show me a nation the West has made rich. Its not about leaning *West or *East. Its about taking responsibilities.
China, USA, Britain, German or Japan are not there to make any country rich, everything they do is about their people. This is the poor thinking mechanism we must avoid.
2. A person who waits for another person to make them successful, or give them the lifestyle they want, they will wait till their death bed. You do your individual-utmost-partand on they way, you get support & assistance.
