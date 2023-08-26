The upcoming “Shifting Mindsets for Entrepreneurial Success Conference” at Georgia State University in Atlanta, USA, is set to feature prominent Zambian figures, including former ZNBC Board Chairperson Mulenga Kapwepwe and Absa Managing Director Mizinga Melu. This dynamic event, organized by the Zambia Promoting Leadership in America Foundation (ZLA), will mark the fourth installment of a series dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and leadership.

Fred Brazle, the founder of ZLA, views the conference as a unique opportunity for the Zambian diaspora to convene, exchange ideas, and establish collaborative partnerships. The event aims to empower individuals with the entrepreneurial mindset required to succeed in various ventures.

Dr. Brazle expressed her enthusiasm about honoring accomplished Zambians living abroad during the conference. These awards recognize outstanding achievements and contributions made by these individuals within their respective fields.

The conference is scheduled to commence on September 7th with an enlightening lecture by Mulenga Kapwepwe. Ms. Kapwepwe, renowned for her work as an author and activist, will deliver a speech titled “African Women Decolonizing History, Culture, and the Arts through Digital Humanities.”

On the following day, Zambian Ambassador to the United States, Chibamba Kanyama, will inaugurate the conference and deliver a special address addressing the current state of the nation.

The list of distinguished speakers includes Mizinga Melu, Schenectady Community College President Dr. Steady Moono, and Bow Valley President Dr. Misheck Mwaba, all of whom bring their unique insights and experiences to the table.

The highlight of the event will be the recognition of notable Zambians in the diaspora on September 9th for their outstanding contributions. The awardees include Dr. Justina Mutale, Dr. Chiluwata Lungu, Emmanuel Nkole, Anthony Chanka, Fiskani Kaira, and Samuel Sikapizye.

The awards gala will be graced by the presence of Zambian artiste Yo Maps, adding a cultural touch to the celebration of Zambian excellence abroad.