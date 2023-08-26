Power Dynamos have laboured to advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League after edging Namibian side African Stars on away goal rule.

Power on Saturday beat Stars 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the return match of the preliminaries as the game ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Striker Andy Boyeli scored the winner in the 27th minute via a penalty after his teammate John Soko was brought down in the visitors box.

Stars watched in disbelief as their 65th minute was goal was ruled out for offside.

Power had missed several scoring opportunities in the first have before Stars took over the show in the last half.

Linos Makwaza forced a save from keeper Kamaijanda Ndisiro with a robust long range short.

Stars had a robust short on target stopped by keeper Lawrence Mulenga after 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Power will now face Simba SC of Tanzania in the next round of the elite CAF club competition.