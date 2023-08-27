The Zambia Flying Doctors Service (ZFDS) is expected to provide enhanced medical services to more rural and hard to reach areas after repairing an aircraft that was grounded in 2017.

The Zambia Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday morning certified 9J – AGC aircraft airworthy at the Zuze ZAF base in Ndola.

Civil Aviation Authority Chief Inspector Flight Operations Stewart Yeta said the inspection of the repaired aircraft was successful.

“We came to ensure that this aircraft met maintenance requirements. We have issued the Zambia Flying Doctors Service the certificate of airworthiness,” Mr. Yeta said.

ZFDS Chief Executive Officer Dr. George Ng’uni said with two aircrafts working now the Flying Doctors will be able to send multiple teams for outreaches to service more patients.

Dr. Ng’uni said with resources permitting the Zambia Flying Doctors Service is seeking to start reaching all the ten provinces twice in a month.

“We operated with one aircraft for a long time. We had to work round the clock to overhaul and fix the aircraft engine. This has increased our capacity to service the rural areas and hard to reach places. We were just operating one aircraft to do both evacuations and medical outreaches now we will be able to send multiple teams in different areas, “Dr. Ng’uni said.

Zambia Flying Doctors Service Chief Inspector Hilda Simulambo described the flight test conducted today as perfect.

“We went for a flight test and the flight test was perfect. Now Zambia Flying Doctors Service has two aircrafts running. We are going to increase our outreaches,” she said.

The Zambia Flying Doctor Service is a grant-aided service delivery statutory board under the Ministry of Health.

