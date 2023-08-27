The Zambia Meteorological Department has predicted a reduction in temperatures from 28th to 30th August 2023.

According to the latest weather alert issued by the department, the reduction in temperatures will be influenced by a strong, moist and cool airflow from the southeast.

During the forecasted period, the weather will be characterised by increased wind speeds and a reduction in temperature.

“A strong, moist and cool airflow from the southeast will be affecting the weather over Zambia during the forecast period 28th to 30th August, 2023,” the statement read in part.

The department indicated that Muchinga, Eastern, Central, Lusaka and parts of Southern provinces are expected to experience cloudy weather conditions with a likelihood of drizzles.

The drizzles are especially expected around Central and Muchinga Provinces. The Zambia Meteorological Department has since cautioned members of the public to keep warm and avoid open areas due to dust conditions.

“Users of water transport are also advised to take precautionary measures,” read the statement.