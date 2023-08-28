A Chinese firm has announced its plans to set up an electric manufacturing plant in Zambia which will be making electric driven equipment.

Guangzhou Yondway New Energy Technology Company Limited Director, Sunny Luo says the firm wants to set up a plant which will be manufacturing equipment such as vehicles and motorbikes.

ZANIS reports that Ms Luo said this today when she and her delegation paid a courtesy call on Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga at his office.

Ms Luo explained that her delegation is in the country to explore prospects in new energy products in African countries and Zambia inclusive.

She said once the plant is established, the country will be able to supply the products to neighboring countries such as Malawi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe and Tanzania among others.

Ms Luo has since urged the Zambian government to support its investment by giving them land where the factory can be established.

“We want the government to support our investment, not only giving us land where the plant will be set, but we also want the government to put up a policy that will protect such investments. Whatever will be produced at the factory will be Zambian made. Therefore, we want the government to come up with policies that will protect our investment,” she said.

And Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga who welcomed the delegation said he hopes that preparations to set up the factory will commence before the end of this year.

Mr Mulenga said it will be good for Zambia to start producing the first ever electric driven equipment that will be exported to other countries.

He noted that setting up a plant in Zambia, resonates well with government’s agenda of embracing Public Private Partnerships (PPP) thereby improving the lives of Zambians through job creation.

“I must mention that there is another Chinese company that wants to set up a plant that will be producing electric batteries. So, a way for you has already been made and the government will protect and support your industry,” he said.