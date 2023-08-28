In an exhilarating match that showcased their prowess on the pitch, Maestro United FC, known as MUZA, has clinched a place in the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup. They achieved this feat by defeating CANO Sports Academy of Equatorial Guinea with an impressive aggregate score of 4-1.

MUZA’s victory was secured in the second leg of the competition, played on home turf, where they triumphed 3-0 over their Equatoguinean opponents. Bono Angwenga, Andrew Phiri, and Khondwani Mhango were the standout performers for the Zambian club.

The thrilling encounter began with Khondwani Mhango breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute with a cleverly executed finish that sent the home crowd into raptures. As halftime approached, Andrew Phiri extended MUZA’s lead, converting a spot-kick opportunity.

After the halftime break, MUZA continued to assert their dominance, controlling ball possession and creating chances. Their efforts paid off when Bono Angwenga netted the third goal, sealing the game’s fate and MUZA’s progression in the competition.

With this resounding win, MUZA has now booked a date with Diables Noires of Congo Brazzaville in the subsequent round of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Zambian side will look to build on their impressive form as they seek to advance further in the tournament.