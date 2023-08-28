Promoted Mutondo Stars stunned FAZ Super Division giants Nkana in Sunday’s revived Kitwe derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Formerly defunct Mutondo have made a return to the top league following their revival in 2020 by former Nkana officials.

Substitute Dalitso Lungu scored after 70 minutes as Mutondo beat Nkana 1-0 in the round two match played at lunch time.

Lungu shook the net less than five minutes after replacing Titus Chansa to excite his coach Zeddy Saileti.

Mutondo have condemned Kalampa to their second consecutive loss in the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Zesco United forced a home 1-1 draw against Prison Leopards in the second match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.