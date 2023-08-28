Debutants FC Muza are celebrating after advancing to the CAF Confederation Cup second round when eliminating Cano Sport of Equatorial Guinea via a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

Muz on Sunday thrashed Cano 3-0 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka following a 1-1 draw in the first leg match.

Striker Andrew Phiri, Kondwani Mhango and Bobo Angwenga scored for the Mazabuka club that has found a temporal home in Lusaka.

Mhango put Muza in the driving seat with a 17th minute lead with Phiri doubling the scores via a 50th minute penalty and Angwenga made it 3-0 after 62 minutes.

It was a convincing triumph for CAF club competitions minnows Muza in Africa.