South Africa, Russia and China have congratulated Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa following his controversial election win over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the US added its voice to growing criticism of last week’s general election which the opposition described as a “fraud”.
The US government said there was systemic bias against the opposition and highlighted credible reports that monitors were forced to alter some election result forms. The electoral commission rejected these claims.
A statement from South Africa’s presidency said South Africa was conscious that the elections took place under a difficult economic environment because of sanctions against Zimbabwe.
It also acknowledged concerns from independent election observers about the legitimacy of the result.
Some monitors said the poll fell short of international standards and the requirements of Zimbabwe’s own constitution.
South Africa, Russia and China are key trade partners of Zimbabwe, and their backing of the poll is significant as Zimbabwe is facing the prospect of further Western isolation and sanctions after criticism of the poll.
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change is still tallying its own results before deciding on a concrete plan of what to do next. But the congratulatory messages to President Mnangagwa are perhaps a reflection that Zimbabwe’s main allies are ready to move on and accept the results.
BBC
Those criticizing the outcome of the election can go hang from nearest tree. Without help from the so-called democratic county Zimbabwe has made significant progress.
Congratulations comrade Mnangagwa.
The President of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema should appoint Dr. Nevers Mumba as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Zimbabwe.
When is the inaugration of his Excellence President Munangagwa? We want to see which President of SADC will boycott.
Mumba was a hired gun by the British and Americans. The two have for years failed to bring Zimbabwe to its death. In the recent they have found Zambia as the basis for them to put Zimbabwe down. Mumba’s report has no blessings of the SADC heads of state. It has the blessings of the British and the Americans who have their own agenda against Zimbabwe. We wait to see Zambia’s president response to Mumba’s report.
I see Nevas Mumba has convinced the gullibles that he no wrong. Mumba has been lying through out his life.
-On seeking public office…. I can’t do that because it’s below me. That was after he was questioned on his forming Citizens Coalition.
– MMD will cause a civil war. He sided with Unip.
– He dissolves his CC and takes up a job that was below his dignity as republican vice president.
– He has single handedly destroyed MMD by his continued to its presidency.
Please kindly add more of his opportunistic tacts.
The Victory ministry is a shadow of what it should have been. The new pastors and evangelists are doing far better than this ka Victory ministry. I am not even sureif the Lubuto the caretaker is still there.
When is HH congratulating Munangagwa? We have seen messages of congratulations from China, Russia, Angola, South Africa and Namibia.
MAKOROKOTO!!!!
Mumba has now started blaming his members in the SADC Election observer team. He is claiming he only read what was given to him as the head of the mission. But we know who wrote that report and the divisions within the SADC observer team.
Zimbabweans rejected a known Western world puppet…there’s no debate about that…CONGRATULATIONS YOUR EXCELLENCE EMERSON DOMBUJENA MUNANGANGWA THE PRESIDENT ELECT IF THE GREAT COUNTRY OF OUR BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORS ZIMBABWEANS
Crazy South Africa Perhaps it is happy killing Zim illegal immigrants. Doesnt ANC know that because of Mnangagwa Zimbabweans will keep fleeing their country?
Mumba has said the truth. Brave man who is not scared of any one. Zanu pf, just like pf, has become a failed project. Everyone knows chamisa won those elections.