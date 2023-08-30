ZAMBEZI, Zambia – Historical tensions between the Lunda and Luvale ethnic groups have once again flared up, causing unrest in Zambezi District, situated in the North Western province. The conflict dates back to pre-independence times, when the colonial government was forced to declare a State of Emergency in the Chavuma region due to escalating tribal clashes between the Lunda and Luvale communities.

The recent outbreak of violence has prompted police intervention in Zambezi District, where reports of destruction to property and injuries to individuals have emerged. According to local law enforcement, they have recorded 25 separate cases linked to the conflict, encompassing offenses such as Assault, Malicious Damage to Property, Arson, and Unlawful Wounding.

Two of the injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment at Zambezi District Hospital, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

As of now, no arrests have been made, as investigations into the incidents continue. To address the escalating tensions, the Inspector General of Police has taken action by dispatching paramilitary officers to the district. Their presence is intended to reinforce local law enforcement efforts and ensure the maintenance of law and order in the area.

Despite the underlying tensions, the situation in Zambezi District is currently reported to be calm, with police intensifying their patrols to deter further violence. However, the ongoing conflict between the Lunda and Luvale people remains a significant concern, and efforts will be made to resolve the root causes and prevent future outbreaks of violence.