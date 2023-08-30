ZAMBEZI, Zambia – Historical tensions between the Lunda and Luvale ethnic groups have once again flared up, causing unrest in Zambezi District, situated in the North Western province. The conflict dates back to pre-independence times, when the colonial government was forced to declare a State of Emergency in the Chavuma region due to escalating tribal clashes between the Lunda and Luvale communities.
The recent outbreak of violence has prompted police intervention in Zambezi District, where reports of destruction to property and injuries to individuals have emerged. According to local law enforcement, they have recorded 25 separate cases linked to the conflict, encompassing offenses such as Assault, Malicious Damage to Property, Arson, and Unlawful Wounding.
Two of the injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment at Zambezi District Hospital, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.
As of now, no arrests have been made, as investigations into the incidents continue. To address the escalating tensions, the Inspector General of Police has taken action by dispatching paramilitary officers to the district. Their presence is intended to reinforce local law enforcement efforts and ensure the maintenance of law and order in the area.
Despite the underlying tensions, the situation in Zambezi District is currently reported to be calm, with police intensifying their patrols to deter further violence. However, the ongoing conflict between the Lunda and Luvale people remains a significant concern, and efforts will be made to resolve the root causes and prevent future outbreaks of violence.
This is where Colonel Katambi should be expending his efforts. The people who started this problem are long dead so why should their great great grand children who have gained better education continue with such barbarian acts.
I have met members of both tribes and tried to discuss this problem. In Zambezi, the dispute is about whose ancestors arrived in the area earlier and therefore should be the presumed “owner” of the place and who’s the presumed John-come-lately. Both tribes have their own areas of prevalence and chiefs but settlement patterns are not permanent and over time people can and do move. After all there’s such a thing as Zambia whose constitution guarantees freedom of movement. Lundas and Luvales do not really hate each other. The problem is one of language chauvinism and not tribalism. Unfortunately in Zambia the two are often confused and will continue to be confused.
These luvale can be problematic. I know this because I divorced a luvalian many years ago
Hey my wife is Luvale and I have had no problems in my house for 12 years. Stop tribalising issues
I said they can be problematic. Unless you are telling me that all luvale people do not cause problems?
You say “These luvale can be problematic” insinuating others outside the Luvale tribe cant be problematic. But every person is an individual so even a Kaonde, a Bemba, a Lozi, a Tonga a Ngoni can be problematic depending on her circumstances.