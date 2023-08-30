President Hakainde Hichilema visited Chipata Level 1 Hospital in Mandevu Constituency with the focus on familiarization of projects financed by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) within the health sector. During the visit, President Hichilema interacted with medical staff and gained valuable insights into the hospital’s operations, highlighting the significant impact of CDF-funded initiatives on healthcare infrastructure and equipment.

One notable activity during the visit was the participation in a hospital cleaning exercise, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic environment in a healthcare facility. President Hichilema and his team actively engaged in this activity to underscore the significance of cleanliness in promoting health.

The President expressed satisfaction with the positive outcomes of the employment of healthcare workers in the previous year, noting the improvement in staffing levels and the delivery of quality healthcare services.

Additionally, President Hichilema commissioned a water borehole, which will serve the residents of Mpulungu and Kabanana Wards in Mandevu Constituency. These areas have long faced challenges related to access to clean and safe drinking water. President Hichilema shared the commitment to extend this initiative to each constituency in Lusaka, recognizing the fundamental importance of water in sustaining life.

During the visit, the President and his team engaged with the community and received feedback on various matters, including free education. The community openly expressed their concerns about the high cost of mealie meal, and President Hichilema acknowledged their apprehensions. He affirmed the government’s commitment to resolving the issue by incentivizing farmers to increase maize production.

President Hichilema reiterated that his election was based on a promise of change, and his administration is dedicated to fulfilling this mandate relentlessly.

The President expressed gratitude to the people of Mandevu for their unwavering support and belief in his leadership.