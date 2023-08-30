Tonderai Luwisi, an auditor and director at Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Lusaka High Court for the murder of his wife, Pellegia Muligwi. The court’s ruling not only holds Luwisi accountable for his actions but also calls on him to conduct a behavioral audit and reflect on the reasons behind his wife’s tragic death.

High Court Judge Bonaventure Mbewe presided over the case and determined that Luwisi’s claim that he killed his wife in a fit of anger after she confessed that he was not the father of their two children was not a valid defense. The judge emphasized that Luwisi was fully aware that his actions, specifically stabbing his wife in the neck, would result in her death.

The incident took place on December 10, 2022, during a heated argument between Luwisi, a 45-year-old Zimbabwean national, and his 38-year-old wife, Muligwi. Their altercation erupted after Muligwi discovered her husband’s infidelity.

In his defense, Luwisi expressed feelings of betrayal and heartbreak upon learning that the children he had devoted 18 years of his life to were not biologically his. However, Judge Mbewe noted that Luwisi had other options, such as walking away from the situation or seeking a peaceful resolution.

The court also questioned the circumstances surrounding Luwisi’s injuries, suggesting that they may have been self-inflicted, possibly as a suicide attempt. Luwisi’s actions following the incident, including throwing himself onto a road near his workplace, raised suspicions about the true nature of the events that transpired.

While Luwisi had pleaded for the court’s mercy based on extenuating circumstances of provocation, Judge Mbewe ultimately ruled against this argument. The judge highlighted the severity of Luwisi’s actions and their consequences, not only in terms of his personal life but also his career.

Luwisi, who held a prominent position at PwC, saw his promising career come to an abrupt end due to the tragic events of December 10. Judge Mbewe expressed hope that Luwisi had learned a valuable lesson and would prioritize dialogue in resolving future disputes.

The case serves as a sobering reminder of the tragic consequences of domestic conflicts and the importance of seeking non-violent solutions to marital problems.