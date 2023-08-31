By Kapya Kaoma

Do you know what happened to the “Bally Will Fix It” regalia? I mean, the lovely red UPND T-shirts and ifitenge, with the words, “Bally Will Fix It,” which were distributed across Zambia in 2021.

I am not a fan of political regalia, but today, the PF regalia and Edgar Lungu’s campaign slogan of alebwelelapo populate the streets. Could it be that this is another watermelon plan by UPND?

If one watches the campaign videos, one would easily conclude the PF defeated the UPND in that election. Why should the losing Party proudly maintain its losing message in its regalia in 2023, while the winning Party delete its winning message from its lexicon? Why should “Bally Will Fix It,” the “message” that delivered Plot One to UPND become anathema at all its events, even those graced by President Hichilema himself?

“Forward” didn’t win the election, HH campaigned on “Bally Will Fix It.” Does this mean UPND has finally admitted that it has no solution to tupamela, tucooking oil in plastic pockets, and high prices?

President Hichilema won the Presidency with deception. Yet lies have short legs. 1+1=2. This is the lesson HH forgot, and it has caught up with him.

Which cult member has not realized the heralded Messiah was a fake after all? Today, support him at your own risk–at the end, most of us are not doing better than we were doing two years ago. Naikosa! Akabunga is going Forward—today kali pa K300, ka US. Dollar is going Forward too, kali at K20 and utu maprices nato tuleya Forward! Forward. No dununa reverse in sight.

To be fair, Bally is simply disoriented–to say he is confused is to underestimate the current situation. I feel for him. Did you hear him rant at his ministers who tried to defend him against Roman Catholic Bishops? HH himself admitted that the Bishops were right by pointing out the untold suffering of Zambians. In fact, only his foolish ministers who were on the way out of his administration could insult them, HH said. If the President can admit it, one wonders why his worshipers utter fecal praise to the man whose own words prove only one thing–loser!

I have repeatedly called out HH for his countless lies. I have also highlighted his failure to address the socioeconomic and political situation of our beloved nation out of my conviction that HH lacks humility. He had so much to learn but acted as if a God and always blamed Lungu for all his failures. This act of projection continues to absorb him of accountability. We have entered year three, and Lungu is still to blame. When will HH stop running against Lungu’s shadow? Strategically, HH has only one more year to rule before the next campaign season sets in.

HH is deadly afraid of Lungu’s potential come back and rightly so. Lungu made many mistakes—I pinpointed some of them. But he also developed the nation–infrastructure wise, he is unmatchable. This is what keeps HH awake at night. How can he compete with Lungu in the public eye? Sadly, HH is a tourist—traveling is all he does (something he condemned about Lungu). It is in the interest of Zambians, he claims, but most of those trips could be taken by his ministers and ambassadors. I don’t blame him. Who can enjoy visiting Mandevu and have people boo at him, and shouting, “ubunga boss,” just two years in office! Going abroad is definitely dignifying for a president whose presence even street dogs abhor!

I understand HH worshipers’ cognitive dissonance–the messianic age of buying ubunga at K50 has already appeared and gone. Those who didn’t experience it are the foolish and lazy PF cadres who were used to buying ubunga at K130 during the Lungu days. Today, K50 is K300–so Bally has fixed it for hardworking Zambians but not for the lazy ones like Kapya Kaoma! This is the new narrative of UPND cadres–the ones who proudly wore Bally Will Fix It Regalia on inauguration day until stupid PF cadres dumped them in filthy pit latrines!

For once proudly insult Kapya Kaoma; wear your “Bally will Fix It” T-Shirt this weekend at the market and post a video of how people will react. Fallen is Bally to most Zambians whose lives have been turned upside down by the man who promised them much but gave them nothing but shame and ridicule!