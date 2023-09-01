Nkana starts another phase without veteran coach Beston Chambeshi as they face Green Eagles away in Choma on Saturday afternoon

Nkana last Tuesday sent legendary Chambeshi on forced leave after posting two straight losses in the new FAZ Super Division season.

Sunday’s 1-0 loss to promoted Mutondo Stars in the Kitwe derby compelled Kalampa to replace Chambeshi with his deputy George Chilufya in an interim capacity.

Nkana and Eagles are both winless going into this round three encounter at Independence Stadium.

Eagles have posted two consecutive goalless draws.

Meanwhile, defending champions Power Dynamos are out searching for their first win of the league campaign as they face Konkola Blades away in Chililabombwe.

Power forced a goalless draw against Prison Leopards in their first match of the league season last Wednesday.

Power facing a Konkola side that has one defeat and one loss so far.

FAZ Super Division – Week 3

02.09.2023

13h00 Mufulira Wanderers Vs Kabwe Warriors | Nkana Stadium | Live on

15h00 Trident Vs ZANACO | Nkana Stadium | Live on Supersport 229 Variety 4

15h00 FC MUZA Vs Mutondo Stars | Nakambala Stadium

15h00 Nkwazi Vs ZESCO United | Edwin Imboela Stadium

15h00 Konkola Blades Vs Power Dynamos | Konkola Stadium

15h00 Green Eagles Vs Nkana | Independence Stadium

15h00 NAPSA Stars Vs Kansanshi Dynamos | Woodlands Stadium

03.09.2023

15h00 Forest Rangers Vs Red Arrows | Levy Mwanawasa Stadium | Live on

15h00 Prison Leopards Vs Green Buffaloes | Godfrey Chitalu Stadium