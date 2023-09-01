North-Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu says plans to open up trade between Zambia and Angola using the Jimbe border have reached an advanced stage.

Mr Lihefu has assured that works on the road linking Zambia to Angola will be done before 2026 to facilitate trade between the two countries.

The Minister was speaking in Solwezi when Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to Zambia Albino Malungo paid a courtesy call on him at the Provincial Administration Office.

Ambassador Malungo said President Hakainde Hichilema, his Angola and DRC counterparts have a vision for enhanced trade in the three countries by working on roads and turning Jimbe into a one stop border post.

He also disclosed that Solwezi Chingola dual carriageway will be worked on through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in anticipation of the increased volumes of trade between Zambia and Angola once the route to Angola is opened up.

And the Envoy says President Hakainde Hichilema and his Angolan counterpart are great leaders who have a clear vision on how to enhance trade between the two countries.

He said he was in the country to look for business opportunities for Angolan businessmen adding that Zambia and Angola were on the right path as they seek to engage in trade.