By Kapya Kaoma

Mr. Sean Tembo’s arrest and subsequent disappearance from his lawyers, friends, and family in what his Party described as an “abduction” speaks to President Hakainde Hichilema’s new modus operandi amidst his failed leadership. As prices of everything continue to go “Forward,” President HH regrets not dancing the dununa reverse. The clever economist has failed to reverse the economic trend of anything in the nation; leading to untold suffering. President Hichilema knows this, but what can he do aside from watching from the sidelines? Another NAPSA partial withdrawal? Another IMF Loan? Kaya!

Lie and lie and lie. But poor Zambians are tired of waking up and finding out that prices are up while their salaries remain static. As people boo HH and his cronies across the nation, his rage is directed at those who speak out–opposition leaders the most. Not long ago, HH enjoyed being worshiped, but now he is being cursed across the nation–Satan has more honor than President Hichilema to most Zambians. HH has to come to terms with this reality. Worse still, his opponents keep taunting him– but who taunts a monster without suffering its rage?

You may not like Sean Tembo, but the guy knows how to get on President Hichilema’s skin. He makes him look like a fool. But Tembo doesn’t know one thing, HH has adopted Paul Kagame’s evil tactics–torment your opponents to death while maintaining good relationships with the United States through AFRICOM. The violation of human rights or good governance is secondary to US military interests—hence how Hichilema treats the opposition leaders won’t affect his reputation to the US and its allies. This tactic works wonders–the United States becomes toothless. The US interests are more important than the broken bones or soulless body of Sean Tembo or Fred M’membe. So as long as the AFRICOM is established, HH can do whatever he wants to his opponents and the US will turn a blind eye. This is the new political reality in Zambian politics. The opposition needs to develop new tactics to resist Hichilema’s dictatorship–the old ones won’t work. Only mass uprisings that threaten US interests in Zambia are likely to force the United States to switch camps than the arrest of one political leader. Kagame has killed as many politicians as possible, but he remains the darling of the US.

The most threatening Kagame tactic is breaking your opponents in private, and leaving them to die in public. Nobody knows what they are doing to Mr. Tembo aside from President Hichilema and his boys. If he is poisoned, or infected with something while in police hands, nobody will know. This is how Kagame has managed to eliminate his opponents. So the arrest of Sean Tambo didn’t happen without Hichilema’s knowledge–he is involved. Of course, he will soon speak out and condemn the abduction. He will also blame the police involved; even threaten some firings. This is now his tactic. Yet the damage would have been done to Sean Tembo.

Another Kagame tactic is deceiving religious leadership into believing you respect them. Like Kagame, HH has managed to meet with all important religious leaders–he has pacified them into believing that he means good. The truth is, he borrowed this trick from his business buddy Paul Kagame–the murderous dictator who has killed every person who has attempted to stand up to him while remaining the darling of religious leaders. This makes it hard for them to speak up when people’s rights are abused.

I don’t want to sound alarmist–it is the truth. HH has no heart. A person with ubuntu wouldn’t have his opponents undergo what he claims he underwent under the PF administration. HH is a monster who will kill anyone who will stand in his way. The man wanted power so much that he was ready to perform any ritual directed by Seer 1. What would stop him from killing to remain in power? Sean Tembo is not the last–things will simply get worse. Only people with elephant skins should be prepared to take on this monster.

I am game!