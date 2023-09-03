ActionAid Zambia in North-Western Province has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to address issues surrounding climate change as he opens the third session of the thirteenth National Assembly on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Organization Hub Coordinator Exilda Chisongo has told the Zambia News and Information Services in Solwezi District that the issue of climate change is something that needs serious attention by all stakeholders and ensure that leaders are committed to promoting climate justice.

Ms Chisongo said her organization is concerned that North-Western Province has not been spared from the negative effects of climate change.

“As the President opens the third session of the thirteenth National Assembly, we would like to hear him talk about the climate change agenda because our country is affected, so we would like him to encourage stakeholders to commit themselves towards promotion of climate justice and see to it that we re-commit ourselves to issues of climate change as a nation,” she said.

She added that trees have continued to be cut recklessly and wondered how committed the leaders are to mitigating the negative effects of climate change.

“Right now, we are struggling with issues to do with climate change, yet we have allowed citizens to continue cutting trees and the use of plastic bags that are below 30 microns in thickness in our communities,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Chisongo said government should expedite the process of opening the Kasenseli Gold Mine for increased revenue collection to grow the economy.

She said the organization believes that once the Mine is open it will create jobs for many Zambians to improve their livelihood and reduce poverty.