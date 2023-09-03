Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is staying at English championship side Leicester City after his proposed move on transfer deadline day failed.

Daka was linked with a move to Italian giants AC Milan and Premier League side Bournemouth but both transfers fell through late on the final day of the window.

The English media say Daka was keen to move back into the Premier League.

Leicester could not let Daka leave after they failed to find his replacement on the final day of the transfer window.

Bournemouth were confident of completing the deal for Patson Daka on deadline day, but the move broke down in the final hours of the transfer window.

Daka has been at the King Power Stadium since 2021 after completing a big-money move from RB Salzburg.

The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals across 74 matches for the Foxes, but he is yet to make an appearance in the Championship this term.