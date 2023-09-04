The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has issued a call for extensive sensitization efforts regarding the Children’s Code Act of 2022. HRC Commissioner Fr. Emmanuel Chikoya emphasized the importance of collective action among stakeholders to educate the public about the contents of the act.

Fr. Chikoya highlighted the crucial role that various entities, including the media, church, civil society, and the government, must play in the effective implementation of the Children’s Code. He made these remarks while speaking to journalists during a public hearing conducted by the HRC in Masaiti District.

“It is a challenge for the Human Rights Commission and all other stakeholders. The media is particularly critical in this regard. One approach is to publish articles explaining the matter. Let’s unpack what this law means. Otherwise, we may have excellent laws that gather dust because people are unaware of their rights,” Fr. Chikoya stated.

He stressed the necessity of raising awareness and engaging all stakeholders in this effort, emphasizing that both the Church and the media, in addition to human rights organizations and the government, need to step up their efforts. Fr. Chikoya acknowledged that insufficient progress had been made thus far.

Meanwhile, Charles Mwambo, a child rights activist based in Ndola, has called for increased logistical support to facilitate the enforcement of the new Children’s Code Act of 2022. Pastor Mwambo, a member of the Ndola Child Protection Committee, noted that the Police and the Social Welfare department currently lack the full capacity to enforce the Children’s Code Act.

He commended the government for enacting the Children’s Code Act, describing it as a progressive law that has the potential to enhance child protection.