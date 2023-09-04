Ex-Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has told Leicester City striker Patson Daka to move on after his proposed move on transfer deadline day failed.

Daka was linked with a move to Italian giants AC Milan and Premier League side Bournemouth but both transfers fell through late on the final day of the window.

Nyirenda said Daka should not be frustrated by the failed moves away from Leicester.

The Zanaco coach want Daka to fight for his place at championship side Leicester.

“I thought it was going to be better for him to remain in the EPL but for him do go down together with the team (to the championship) is a loss,” Nyirenda said.

“He should not get frustrated about this issue (failed move away from Leicester). I know he is a strong boy. He should just continue doing what he knows best. Play when given a chance and show the people that he is there,” he said.

Daka has been at the King Power Stadium since 2021 after completing a big-money move from RB Salzburg.

The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals across 74 matches for the Foxes, but he is yet to make an appearance in the Championship this term.

Daka is currently on Chipolopolo duty in Lusaka ahead of this weekend’s away Africa Cup qualifier against Comoros.