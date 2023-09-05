Government has evacuated two patients who were among the seven survivors in the accident that happened on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023 which claimed 32 lives in Masansa area of Luano district in Central province.

The patients have been evacuated to Lusaka’s University Teaching Hospital (UTH) by the Zambia Flying Doctor in collaboration with Zambia Air Force (ZAF).

Zambia Flying Doctor Public Relations unit said in a press statement that the evacuees have been identified as Rebecca Mulumba aged 47 and Ephraim Tinashe.

The five other accident victims that are awaiting evacuation have been identified as Elizabeth Simukonde, Francis Chibwe, Kapiri Tembo, Barnabas Kaunda and Rebecca Namonje.

The other victims remain admitted in Mkushi General Hospital.