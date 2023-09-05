President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to drill boreholes in all the wards in Lusaka.

President Hichilema says this is meant to cushion the water challenges being faced by the residents in the respective areas.

The President said this today when he addressed a rally in Kanyama Constituency in Lusaka today.

The Head of State said he will use his personal funds to drill the boreholes around Lusaka stating that no government funds will be used towards the project.

The President who donated a borehole in Kanyama, urged the residents to take care of the water reticulation system.

“This project of drilling boreholes is a personal programme, it has nothing to do with government or CDF. I heard the councilor from Kanyama when he was welcoming us that this borehole will not be enough because the constituency has five wards. Mr Councilor, I have taken up this task and I will ensure that I drill boreholes in all the five wards and actually in all the 38 wards of Lusaka,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema says government is committed to ensuring that law and order is maintained in the country.

The President said violence was the order of the day years back hence the new administration is working towards ensuring that there is love and peace in the country.

The Head of State said two years of being in office, government can boast of slowly returning peace in the country for the betterment of Zambians.

“I remember the time I came to Kanyama, I was not even allowed to hold a meeting and talk to people. Every time they hear am in this constituency there will be Police Officers everywhere and before we could know it, violence was everywhere. When I was elected in power, I promised the people of Zambia that I will ensure that law and order is maintained. And this is what am doing,” President Hichilema said.

The President further said government is aware of the many challenges the citizens are faced with, saying government is working on them including the escalating mealie meal prices.

The Head of State said he is working on reducing the price of the commodity by implementing a number of interventions such as stiffening security at the borders.

And the United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General, Gertrude Imenda said President Hichilema should be commended for the many developments he has undertaken including the debt restructuring deal.

Ms Imenda said the restructuring programme will see the country undertake a number of developmental projects that will trickle down to improving the living standards of people.

And Lusaka Province Minister, Sheal Mulyata who thanked the people of Kanyama for turning up in numbers, said President Hichilema has scored many successes such as the increment of the Constituency Development Fund and recruitment of health workers and teachers.

Meanwhile, Kanyama Member of Parliament, Monty Chinkuli thanked the President for drilling a borehole in his constituency saying people in the area are facing water challenges.

“Mr President these people love you so much, it is evident from the over 61 thousand votes that these people gave you. We are thankful for this donation but sir consider drilling boreholes in the other four wards that have remained,” he said.