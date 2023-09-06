The Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has engaged Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on allegations of sexual harassment against the female players.

NGOCC Board Chairperson Grace Sinkamba said the allegations of sexual harassment against the female players are one of the issues tackled during the meeting between FAZ and NGOCC.

According to a statement from the NGOCC Media Team, Sinkamba said Gender-Based Violence (GBV) has been on the rise and NGOCC got concerned over reports of sexual harassment in football.

She said there is a need to stop GBV in all its forms and ensure the girls in the national team are selected on merit.

Sinkamba congratulated the Shepolopolo Women National Team for their maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup last month.

“We are grateful for being able to meet us and take this opportunity to congratulate the girls for their world cup appearance. The women of Zambia are very proud of them. As you may be aware, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) has been on the rise and therefore, we got concerned as women and as mothers, when we heard reports of sexual harassment in football as well. We need to stop GBV in all its forms and ensure the girls in the national team are selected on merit” She said

FAZ Head of Administration, Andrew Siame said FAZ was ready to work with NGOCC and the women’s movement in general to mainstream gender in football.

“We appreciate the efforts that have been made so far, but what measures have you put in place to ensure that no one stops the girls from speaking. There is a culture of silence in society especially among women and girls, it is not easy because the girls may feel embarrassed, and you know there is a culture to blame the victim,” she said.

“Football has undergone a lot of transformation that has seen a heightened interest in women’s football, something which was not the case before. In our structure at the top, we have three elective positions for the President, Vice President, and the National Women’s Coordinator. The coordinator looks specifically into the welfare of women’s football,” he said.